Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be among those in action Saturday when his New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Pageau in that upcoming Islanders-Blue Jackets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Pageau has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 16:43 on the ice per game.

Pageau has yet to score a goal this season through six games played.

Pageau has a point in one of his six games this season, and had multiple points in that game.

In one of six games this year, Pageau has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability that Pageau goes over his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Pageau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 23 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 4 2 Points 4 0 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

