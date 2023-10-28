The 2023 Maybank Championship Odds & Preview: Jeneath Wong
The Maybank Championship is in progress, and after the second round Jeneath Wong is in 59th place at -1.
Looking to place a wager on Jeneath Wong at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.
Maybank Championship Time and Date Info
- Date: October 26-28, 2023
- Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur
- Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Par: 72 / 6,596 yards
- Wong Odds to Win: +100000
Jeneath Wong Insights
- Over her last two rounds, Wong has registered one round with a better-than-average score.
- She has not finished a single of her last two rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Wong has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her last two rounds.
- She failed to make the cut in her only recent appearance at a tournament
- Wong has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past one events.
Over the last year
|Tournaments
|AVG Finish
|AVG Score
|AVG Strokes
|Wins
|Made Cuts
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Earnings
|2
|60
|E
|72
|0
|1
|0
|0
|$0
Maybank Championship Insights and Stats
- Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this event.
- The courses that Wong has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,553 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.
Wong's Last Time Out
- Wong finished in the 47th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.
- Her 4.35-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was below average, putting her in the 24th percentile of the field.
- Wong shot better than just 31% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.
- Wong recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.
- On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Wong carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.0).
- Wong's two birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the field average of 3.0.
- At that most recent competition, Wong's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).
- Wong finished the U.S. Women’s Open carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.8 on the eight par-5s.
- On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Wong outperformed the field average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.
All statistics in this article reflect Wong's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.
