Will Joel Farabee Score a Goal Against the Ducks on October 28?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Joel Farabee light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Farabee stats and insights
- Farabee has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
- Farabee has zero points on the power play.
- Farabee averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
