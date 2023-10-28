The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Joel Farabee light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

  • Farabee has scored in three of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
  • Farabee has zero points on the power play.
  • Farabee averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
