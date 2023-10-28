Joel Farabee Game Preview: Flyers vs. Ducks - October 28
The Philadelphia Flyers, with Joel Farabee, will be on the ice Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Farabee in that upcoming Flyers-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Joel Farabee vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Farabee Season Stats Insights
- Farabee's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:15 per game on the ice, is +4.
- Farabee has a goal in three of seven contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Despite recording points in five of seven games this season, Farabee has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Farabee has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.
- Farabee has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 32.3% chance of Farabee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Farabee Stats vs. the Ducks
- The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|7
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|1
|2
|Assists
|1
