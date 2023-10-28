The Philadelphia Flyers, with Joel Farabee, will be on the ice Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Farabee in that upcoming Flyers-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Joel Farabee vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:15 per game on the ice, is +4.

Farabee has a goal in three of seven contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in five of seven games this season, Farabee has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Farabee has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Farabee has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Farabee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Farabee Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 7 Games 2 5 Points 2 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

