John Klingberg and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Klingberg's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

John Klingberg vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Klingberg Season Stats Insights

Klingberg's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:56 per game on the ice, is -2.

Through seven games this year, Klingberg has yet to score a goal.

Klingberg has a point in four of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Klingberg has posted an assist in a game four times this year in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

Klingberg has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Klingberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Klingberg Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 7 Games 3 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

