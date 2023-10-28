Can we count on John Tavares scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Tavares stats and insights

  • In four of seven games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.0 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
