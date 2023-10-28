The Toronto Maple Leafs, with John Tavares, take the ice Saturday against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tavares' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

John Tavares vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Tavares has averaged 18:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Tavares has a goal in four games this season through seven games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tavares has recorded a point in all seven games he's played this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Tavares has an assist in four of seven games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Tavares hits the over on his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

Tavares has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 7 Games 2 11 Points 5 4 Goals 3 7 Assists 2

