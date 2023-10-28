Following the first round of the Maybank Championship, Kelly Tan is currently 52nd with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on Kelly Tan at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

+50000

Kelly Tan Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Tan has shot under par five times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 12 rounds played.

Tan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Tan finished outside the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five appearances.

Tan has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 57 E 268 0 4 0 0 $22,047

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,596 yards, TPC Kuala Lumpur is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,007 yards .

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -6.

Tan will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,527 yards in the past year.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Tan's Last Time Out

Tan was in the 11th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which landed her in the 31st percentile of the field.

Tan shot better than 59% of the competitors at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.68.

Tan recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Tan carded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (2.2).

Tan's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the field average of 6.5.

At that most recent tournament, Tan's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.3).

Tan ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Tan bettered the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Tan's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

