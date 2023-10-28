The New York Islanders, Kyle Palmieri included, will play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Palmieri in the Islanders-Blue Jackets game? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:52 on the ice per game.

Palmieri has a goal in two of six games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Palmieri has a point in five of six games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Palmieri has posted an assist in a game three times this season in six games played, including multiple assists once.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Palmieri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 23 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 3 6 Points 2 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

