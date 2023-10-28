After the first round of the Maybank Championship, Maja Stark is currently 73rd with a score of +2.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Maja Stark Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Stark has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of her last 18 rounds played.

Stark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Stark has finished in the top 10 once in her past five appearances.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Stark has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Stark hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 31 -3 267 0 17 3 6 $856,246

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this event.

The average course Stark has played in the past year has been five yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

Stark's Last Time Out

Stark shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 17th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which placed her in the 42nd percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Stark was better than 56% of the field (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Stark fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Stark carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Stark recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

In that most recent competition, Stark had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s, same as the field average.

Stark ended the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Stark outperformed the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Stark's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

