After the first round of the Maybank Championship, Maria Fassi is currently 22nd with a score of -3.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards

Maria Fassi Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Fassi has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score three times in her last 19 rounds.

Fassi has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In her past five events, Fassi has had an average finish of 45th.

In her past five appearances, Fassi has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Fassi has made the cut six times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 42 -2 273 0 13 0 2 $225,230

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,596 yards this week, which is 411 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At TPC Kuala Lumpur, the scoring average is lower at -6 per tournament.

The average course Fassi has played i the last year (6,582 yards) is 14 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,596).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Fassi's Last Time Out

Fassi finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.06 strokes.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was poor, putting her in the first percentile of the field.

Fassi was better than 88% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Fassi carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other participants averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Fassi had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Fassi's four birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the field average of 7.3.

At that last tournament, Fassi's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Fassi ended the BMW Ladies Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Fassi finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Fassi's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

