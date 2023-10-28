Can we count on Mathew Barzal finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barzal stats and insights

Barzal has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Barzal's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 23 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.3 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.