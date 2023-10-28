Mathew Barzal will be in action when the New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Prop bets for Barzal in that upcoming Islanders-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

BSOH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal has averaged 18:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In one of six games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in five of six games this season, Barzal has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Barzal has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of six games played.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Barzal hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Barzal Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 4 5 Points 4 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

