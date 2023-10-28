After the second round of the Maybank Championship, Matilda Castren is in 71st at +3.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Matilda Castren Insights

Castren has finished better than par three times and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has posted a top-five score once in her last 14 rounds.

Castren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five events, Castren's average finish has been 51st.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

Castren has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 38 -1 275 0 14 0 2 $286,752

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,007 yards in the past year, while TPC Kuala Lumpur is set for a shorter 6,596 yards.

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Castren will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,565 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Castren's Last Time Out

Castren shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of the field.

Her 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the fourth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Castren was better than only 1% of the golfers (averaging 5.25 strokes).

Castren did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the tournament average was 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Castren had five bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Castren's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.3.

At that most recent tournament, Castren's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Castren finished the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on one of 16 par-5s, less than the tournament average, 5.0.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Castren recorded four bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Castren's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

