Following the first round of the Maybank Championship, Minami Katsu is currently 22nd with a score of -3.

Looking to place a wager on Minami Katsu at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Katsu Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Minami Katsu Insights

Katsu has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Katsu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Katsu has had an average finish of 42nd.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five tournaments, Katsu has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Katsu has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 36 -2 273 0 13 0 2 $333,402

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,007 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At TPC Kuala Lumpur, the scoring average is lower at -6 per tournament.

The average course Katsu has played in the past year has been 40 yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Katsu's Last Time Out

Katsu was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 51st percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which placed her in the 13th percentile of the field.

Katsu shot better than just 30% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Katsu shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Katsu had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Katsu's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the field average of 6.5.

At that last tournament, Katsu posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.3).

Katsu ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Katsu had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.4.

All statistics in this article reflect Katsu's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.