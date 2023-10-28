Should you bet on Mitchell Marner to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marner stats and insights

  • Marner has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
  • On the power play, Marner has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Marner averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

