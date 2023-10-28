Mitchell Marner Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Predators - October 28
The Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner included, will face the Nashville Predators on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Marner in the Maple Leafs-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Mitchell Marner vs. Predators Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)
Marner Season Stats Insights
- Marner has averaged 22:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- Marner has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Marner has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- In three of seven games this season, Marner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability that Marner goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.
- There is a 61.7% chance of Marner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Marner Stats vs. the Predators
- The Predators have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Nashville
|7
|Games
|2
|6
|Points
|2
|2
|Goals
|1
|4
|Assists
|1
