The Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner included, will face the Nashville Predators on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Marner in the Maple Leafs-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mitchell Marner vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner has averaged 22:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Marner has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Marner has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of seven games this season, Marner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Marner goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

There is a 61.7% chance of Marner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 7 Games 2 6 Points 2 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

