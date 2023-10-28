Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Rielly in the Maple Leafs-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Morgan Rielly vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly has averaged 23:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In two of seven games this season, Rielly has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of seven games this year, Rielly has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Rielly has an assist in four of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rielly has an implied probability of 53.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Rielly has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 7 Games 2 7 Points 1 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

