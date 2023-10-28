The Maybank Championship is underway, and Na Rin An is currently in 40th place with a score of -2.

Looking to bet on Na Rin An at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

An Odds to Win: +15000

Na Rin An Insights

An has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has not finished any of her last 15 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 15 rounds, An has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five appearances, An's average finish has been 49th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

An has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -3 279 0 15 1 1 $425,013

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,007 yards in the past year, while TPC Kuala Lumpur is set for a shorter 6,596 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -6.

The courses that An has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,582 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

An's Last Time Out

An was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging par to finish in the 43rd percentile of the field.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

An shot better than only 17% of the competitors at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

An carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the tournament average was 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , An recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

An's 10 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the tournament average (7.3).

In that most recent competition, An's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

An finished the BMW Ladies Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , An bettered the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect An's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.