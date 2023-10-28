Nanna Madsen is in 60th place, at E, after the first round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to place a wager on Nanna Madsen at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

+50000

Nanna Madsen Insights

Madsen has finished below par on nine occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Madsen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five appearances, Madsen's average finish has been 40th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five tournaments, Madsen has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 36 -2 281 0 15 1 1 $478,021

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,007 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Madsen has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,558 yards, 38 yards shorter than the 6,596-yard TPC Kuala Lumpur this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Madsen's Last Time Out

Madsen finished in the 0 percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.44 strokes.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the 58th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Madsen was better than only 27% of the golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Madsen carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , worse than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Madsen had six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Madsen's six birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.3.

In that most recent outing, Madsen's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Madsen ended the BMW Ladies Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Madsen had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Madsen's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

