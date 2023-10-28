For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Nicolas Deslauriers a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Deslauriers stats and insights

Deslauriers is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Deslauriers has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

