Can we anticipate Noah Cates lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Anaheim Ducks at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Cates score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Cates stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Cates scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Cates has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

