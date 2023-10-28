The Philadelphia Flyers, with Noah Cates, take the ice Saturday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Cates? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Noah Cates vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Cates Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Cates has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 15:49 on the ice per game.

Cates has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of seven games this season Cates has recorded a point, including one game with multiple points.

Cates has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through seven games played).

The implied probability that Cates hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cates has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cates Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 7 Games 2 3 Points 2 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

