The New York Islanders, including Noah Dobson, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. There are prop bets for Dobson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Noah Dobson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Dobson has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 24:47 on the ice per game.

Dobson has a goal in two of six games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Dobson has a point in five of six games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of six games this season, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Dobson goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Dobson has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 4 7 Points 2 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

