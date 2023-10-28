The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Noah Gregor light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

  • Gregor has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • Gregor has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

