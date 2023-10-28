The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Noah Gregor light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

Gregor has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Gregor has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

