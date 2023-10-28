The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) bring the No. 13 scoring defense in the country into a clash with the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2), boasting the No. 21 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Sooners are , by 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 65.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Kansas matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Oklahoma has put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sooners have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.

Kansas has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Oklahoma & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110 Kansas To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.