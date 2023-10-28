Can we expect Oliver Wahlstrom finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Wahlstrom 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 35 games last season, Wahlstrom scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He posted one goal (with no assists) on the power play.

He took 1.9 shots per game, sinking 10.0% of them.

Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Blue Jackets conceded 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.

The Blue Jackets did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

