Can we expect Oliver Wahlstrom finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Wahlstrom 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In six of 35 games last season, Wahlstrom scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He posted one goal (with no assists) on the power play.
  • He took 1.9 shots per game, sinking 10.0% of them.

Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Blue Jackets conceded 329 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.
  • The Blue Jackets did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

