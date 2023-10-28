Olivia Cowan is in 40th place, at -2, after the first round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to bet on Olivia Cowan at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards
Cowan Odds to Win: +15000

Olivia Cowan Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Cowan has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding four bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in her last 19 rounds.

Over her last 19 rounds, Cowan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Cowan has finished in the top 20 once.

In her past five events, Cowan has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Cowan will look to prolong her streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 34 -5 273 0 7 1 2 $312,807

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,596 yards, TPC Kuala Lumpur is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,007 yards .

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Cowan will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,570 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Cowan's Last Time Out

Cowan shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was below average, putting her in the 19th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Cowan was better than just 27% of the competitors (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Cowan carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Cowan carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Cowan's six birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.3.

At that most recent outing, Cowan carded a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s, same as the field average.

Cowan finished the BMW Ladies Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Cowan carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.2).

All statistics in this article reflect Cowan's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

