When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Owen Tippett score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Tippett scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • Tippett has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

