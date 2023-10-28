Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to bet on Tippett's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Owen Tippett vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

In one of seven games this season, Tippett has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Tippett has a point in three of seven games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of seven games this year, Tippett has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Tippett's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 7 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

