Following the first round of the Maybank Championship, Pajaree Anannarukarn is currently 67th with a score of +1.

Pajaree Anannarukarn at the Maybank Championship this week is currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

+50000 Odds to Win

Pajaree Anannarukarn Insights

Anannarukarn has finished better than par nine times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score three times in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Anannarukarn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five appearances, Anannarukarn's average finish has been 36th.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Anannarukarn has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Anannarukarn will look to make the cut for the fourth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -1 281 0 15 0 2 $448,744

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur will play at 6,596 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,007.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At TPC Kuala Lumpur, the scoring average is lower at -6 per tournament.

TPC Kuala Lumpur checks in at 6,596 yards, 17 yards longer than the average course Anannarukarn has played in the past year (6,579 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Anannarukarn's Last Time Out

Anannarukarn finished in the 55th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.94 strokes.

She averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which landed her in the 49th percentile among all competitors.

Anannarukarn shot better than 56% of the golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Anannarukarn carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other participants averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Anannarukarn recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Anannarukarn's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the field average (7.3).

In that last competition, Anannarukarn had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s, same as the field average.

Anannarukarn ended the BMW Ladies Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Anannarukarn recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Anannarukarn's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

