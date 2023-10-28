Pierre Engvall and the New York Islanders will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Nationwide Arena. Looking to wager on Engvall's props? Here is some information to help you.

Pierre Engvall vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Engvall has averaged 14:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Engvall has yet to score a goal this season through six games played.

In two of six games this season, Engvall has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Engvall has an assist in two of six games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Engvall's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Engvall going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Engvall Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 23 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 3 2 Points 1 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

