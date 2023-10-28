Will Pontus Holmberg Score a Goal Against the Predators on October 28?
Can we expect Pontus Holmberg lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Holmberg 2022-23 stats and insights
- Holmberg scored in five of 37 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Holmberg tallied one goal on the power play.
- He posted an 18.5% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.
Predators 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, allowing 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.
- The Predators earned two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
