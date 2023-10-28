Can we expect Pontus Holmberg lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmberg 2022-23 stats and insights

Holmberg scored in five of 37 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Holmberg tallied one goal on the power play.

He posted an 18.5% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Predators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, allowing 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.

The Predators earned two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

