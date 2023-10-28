Can we expect Pontus Holmberg lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Pontus Holmberg score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmberg 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Holmberg scored in five of 37 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Holmberg tallied one goal on the power play.
  • He posted an 18.5% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Predators 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, allowing 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Predators earned two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

