The Maybank Championship is underway, and Ryann O'Toole is currently in 52nd place with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Ryann O'Toole at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards O'Toole Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ryann O'Toole Insights

O'Toole has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

O'Toole has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

O'Toole has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

O'Toole has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -1 281 0 16 1 1 $424,649

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,007 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,596 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while TPC Kuala Lumpur has a recent scoring average of -6.

The average course O'Toole has played i the last year (6,553 yards) is 43 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,596).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

O'Toole's Last Time Out

O'Toole finished in the ninth percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.19 strokes.

Her 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was below average, putting her in the fourth percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , O'Toole shot better than just 17% of the golfers (averaging 4.88 strokes).

O'Toole shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , O'Toole had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.4).

O'Toole's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average (7.3).

In that last outing, O'Toole posted a bogey or worse on 11 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

O'Toole ended the BMW Ladies Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , O'Toole recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect O'Toole's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

