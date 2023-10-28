The Maybank Championship is underway, and Sarah Kemp is currently in 22nd place with a score of -3.

Looking to place a bet on Sarah Kemp at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Kemp Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sarah Kemp Insights

Kemp has finished below par 11 times and shot 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 18 rounds.

Kemp has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Kemp has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

She has made the cut in four of her past five tournaments.

Kemp has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 31 -4 282 0 11 1 2 $323,911

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur will play at 6,596 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,007.

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Kemp has played in the past year has been 62 yards shorter than the 6,596 yards TPC Kuala Lumpur will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Kemp's Last Time Out

Kemp finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.06 strokes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was below average, putting her in the 16th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kemp shot better than 43% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Kemp carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kemp had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.4).

Kemp's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the tournament average (7.3).

At that last competition, Kemp posted a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Kemp finished the BMW Ladies Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Kemp recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Kemp's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

