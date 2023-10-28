In the upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Sean Couturier to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Couturier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Couturier's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.