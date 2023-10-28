Sean Couturier will be among those in action Saturday when his Philadelphia Flyers play the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Center. Thinking about a bet on Couturier? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sean Couturier vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier has averaged 19:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Couturier has twice scored a goal in a game this season in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Couturier has registered a point in a game four times this season over seven games played, with multiple points in two games.

Couturier has posted an assist in a game three times this season in seven games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Couturier hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Couturier has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Couturier Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

