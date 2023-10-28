The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Sean Walker light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

Walker has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Walker has zero points on the power play.

Walker averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

