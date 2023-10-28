Will Sebastian Aho score a goal when the New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

Aho is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

Aho has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 23 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.3 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

