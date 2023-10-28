On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Simon Holmstrom going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

  • Holmstrom has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • Holmstrom has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 23 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.3 hits and 20.6 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

