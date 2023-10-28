Nicholls State, Incarnate Word, Week 9 Southland Football Power Rankings
With Week 9 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Southland, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, check our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Other FCS Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 Patriot League Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 MEAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 Ivy League Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 UAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 SoCon Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 NEC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 CAA Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 Big South Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 SWAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 Big Sky Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 Pioneer League Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 OVC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 MVFC Power Rankings
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th
- Last Game: W 27-7 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Nicholls State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-0
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th
- Last Game: W 35-24 vs McNeese
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Incarnate Word jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Lamar
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd
- Last Game: W 30-24 vs SE Louisiana
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Lamar jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th
- Last Game: W 30-0 vs Prairie View A&M
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Houston Christian jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th
- Last Game: W 37-20 vs Northwestern State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SE Louisiana jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th
- Last Game: L 27-7 vs Nicholls State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas A&M-Commerce jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Houston Christian
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. McNeese
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th
- Last Game: L 35-24 vs Incarnate Word
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find McNeese jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
8. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-8
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st
- Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northwestern State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.