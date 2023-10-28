For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is T.J. Brodie a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodie stats and insights

Brodie is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Brodie has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

