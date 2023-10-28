For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Konecny stats and insights

In four of seven games this season, Konecny has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Konecny's shooting percentage is 26.1%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.