For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Travis Konecny a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

  • In four of seven games this season, Konecny has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Konecny's shooting percentage is 26.1%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

