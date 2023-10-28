Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Anaheim Ducks at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Does a wager on Konecny interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Travis Konecny vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Konecny has averaged 16:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Konecny has scored a goal in a game four times this season over seven games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Konecny has a point in five games this season (out of seven), including multiple points four times.

In three of seven games this year, Konecny has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Konecny's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Konecny has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Konecny Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 7 Games 2 9 Points 4 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

