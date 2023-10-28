Should you bet on Travis Sanheim to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Travis Sanheim score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanheim stats and insights

Sanheim has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sanheim averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

