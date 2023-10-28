The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Sanheim included, will meet the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Sanheim? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Sanheim vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 26:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In one of seven games this season, Sanheim has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In six of seven games this year, Sanheim has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In six of seven games this year, Sanheim has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Sanheim's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Sanheim has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 7 Games 2 8 Points 0 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.