Travis Sanheim Game Preview: Flyers vs. Ducks - October 28
The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Sanheim included, will meet the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Sanheim? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Travis Sanheim vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sanheim Season Stats Insights
- In 7 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 26:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.
- In one of seven games this season, Sanheim has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- In six of seven games this year, Sanheim has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- In six of seven games this year, Sanheim has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Sanheim's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Sanheim has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Sanheim Stats vs. the Ducks
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|7
|Games
|2
|8
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.