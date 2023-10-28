On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Tyler Bertuzzi going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

  • Bertuzzi has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Bertuzzi's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
