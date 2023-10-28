On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Tyler Bertuzzi going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

Bertuzzi has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Bertuzzi's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

