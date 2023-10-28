The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Tyler Bertuzzi, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for Bertuzzi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi's plus-minus this season, in 16:06 per game on the ice, is +3.

In two of seven games this year, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in three of seven games this season, Bertuzzi has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Bertuzzi has had an assist in one of seven games this year.

Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 7 Games 2 3 Points 0 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

