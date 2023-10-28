Tyson Foerster will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks meet on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Foerster's props? Here is some information to help you.

Tyson Foerster vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster's plus-minus this season, in 12:20 per game on the ice, is 0.

Foerster has yet to score a goal through six games this year.

He has two games with a point this season, but in six contests Foerster has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Foerster has an assist in two of six games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Foerster's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Foerster has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 20 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

