Central Arkansas, Austin Peay, Week 9 UAC Football Power Rankings
Seeking an updated view of the UAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
UAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Central Arkansas
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs SFA
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Central Arkansas jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Tarleton State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Austin Peay
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd
- Last Game: W 48-45 vs Southern Utah
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Austin Peay jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: North Alabama
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Abilene Christian
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 55th
- Last Game: W 34-27 vs SFA
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Abilene Christian jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Southern Utah
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Southern Utah
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 4-3
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th
- Last Game: L 48-45 vs Austin Peay
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern Utah jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Abilene Christian
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. SFA
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th
- Last Game: L 34-27 vs Abilene Christian
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SFA jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
6. Tarleton State
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 45th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd
- Last Game: W 42-0 vs Morehead State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tarleton State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Central Arkansas
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Eastern Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th
- Last Game: L 35-32 vs Gardner-Webb
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Utah Tech
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Utah Tech
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd
- Last Game: L 31-30 vs North Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Utah Tech jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. North Alabama
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th
- Last Game: W 31-30 vs Utah Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Alabama jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Austin Peay
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.